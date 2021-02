Chernivtsi Region Strengthens Quarantine Due To Deterioration Of Situation With Coronavirus Until March 9

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the press service of the Chernivtsi Regional State Administration.

"From February 27 to March 9, inclusively, work of catering establishments, restaurants, bars, except for targeted delivery; educational institutions, except for preschool and special education institutions; entertainment centers, recreation areas in a shopping center in the region is prohibited," the statement reads.

Also, mass events are not allowed.

This decision was made today, February 26, during a meeting of the Regional Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies.

"Today in the region recorded a record-breaking number of new cases of coronavirus - 638. We must strengthen quarantine to stop the rapid spread of COVID-19," said the first deputy chairperson of the Chernivtsi Regional State Administration, Bohdan Kovaliuk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Health allows the introduction of a "red" level of epidemic danger in Chernivtsi region.

