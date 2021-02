The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) did not receive an application for permission to purchase the Priamyi TV channel and, accordingly, did not issue permission to purchase it.

The press service of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"From March 1, 2019 to February 22, 2021, the committee did not consider applications for permission to purchase … the Priamyi TV channel from business entities or individuals," the press service said in response to a request by a journalist.

The press service clarified that the wording of this statement means that the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine did not receive applications for permission to purchase the TV channel during the stated period.

In accordance with the law, the buyer will now be fined for purchasing the TV channel without the necessary permission.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, former president Petro Poroshenko, who is a Member of Parliament and the leader of the European Solidarity party, announced on February 18 that he had bought the Priamyi TV channel.

Former parliamentarian Volodymyr Makeenko (Party of Regions) previously owned the TV channel.

Poroshenko said that the National Security and Defense Council intended to impose sanctions on Makeenko on February 19.

