Health Minister Maksym Stepanov states that the Cabinet of Ministers supported the resolution of the Ministry of Health "On the use of transplantation of anatomical materials to humans.”

He announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Today the government has opened the door to a whole direction in domestic medicine. The Cabinet of Ministers supported the resolution of the Ministry of Health “On the use of transplantation of anatomical materials to humans.” This is a victory over which we have been working together with our doctors for the last time. Ukraine has finally created civilized conditions for difficult and high-tech transplant operations," Stepanov said.

The minister also said that this resolution will provide doctors with the opportunity to use donor skin for transplantation, which will simplify the process of treating burns.

Besides, a bioimplant market will be created in Ukraine; their turnover, production and quality control will also be streamlined.

"We are introducing conditions for the development of domestic production of bioimplants, which reduce the financial burden on the medical system. Cartilage, tendons, bone fragments will also be manufactured in Ukraine, not imported. This is extremely important in the aspects of social rehabilitation of our military and ATO/JFO veterans, people who were injured in accidents and at work," the minister said.

Stepanov also noted the serious economic effect of the adoption of this resolution.

"The resolution also has a serious economic effect, since it creates a whole science-based sector of the economy with modern industries and jobs for high-class specialists. Our doctors will not go abroad in search of a better fate, but there will be all conditions for successful self-realization in Ukraine. Ukraine finally becomes a full-fledged player in the global transplant market and, I am convinced, will create serious competition for foreign manufacturers," the minister said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Health initiated the allocation of UAH 585 million to finance transplantation in the draft state budget-2021.

