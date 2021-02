Tupytskyi's Suspension As Constitutional Court Judge Could Be Extended, His Resignation Easiest Way To Resolve

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could extend Constitutional Court head Oleksandr Tupytskyi's suspension as a Constitutional Court judge and the Office of the President of Ukraine believes that the easiest way to resolve the constitutional crisis is his voluntary resignation.

Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

Zelenskyy signed a decree suspending Tupytskyi for two months on December 29, 2020, in connection with which Ukrainian News Agency asked Podoliak what would happen after expiration of the period of his suspension.

"In general, the entire crisis involving the Constitutional Court can be resolved easily by Tupytskyi himself. Such a person cannot perform the functions that he is aspiring to perform. His resignation could end this entire crisis very quickly," Podoliak said.

"Unfortunately, Tupytskyi has still does not realize the damage he was doing to the reputation of the country and the Constitutional Court in particular," he said, adding that and Zelenskyy could extend the period of his suspension.

"I would like to note that the Criminal Procedure Code fully allows for the possibility of extension of the period of suspension from office. If we look at it just from the standpoint of common sense, Tupytskyi certainly cannot perform the functions of a judge while he is under suspicion of committing crimes against the system of justice. That would be absurd and unethical," he said.

However, according to Podoliak, the Office of Prosecutor General should be contacted for a proper answer.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Tupytskyi has temporarily transferred the authority to manage the court's budgetary funds to its deputy head Serhii Holovatyi.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources