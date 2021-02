Former Deputy Chairman of the Board of PrivatBank Volodymyr Yatsenko, who is suspected of abuse, has left a pre-trial detention center after posting a bail of UAH 52 million.

Ukrainian News Agency has learned this from the press service of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

Yatsenko has already left the pre-trial detention center.

One of the companies posted the bail for Yatsenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Yatsenko and set a bail of UAH 52 million.

The prosecutor's office requested UAH 137 million in bail as an alternative to arrest.

