More than 14 million UAH to charity and assistance in the fight against Covid-19 from Darnitsa in 2020

Darnitsa pharmaceutical company allocated more than 14 million UAH in 2020 to social assistance to doctors, patients, as well as to support culture and education in Ukraine. This has been stated by the chairman of the board of directors of Darnitsa Group Dmytro Shymkiv, according to the press service of the company.

He recalled that as part of assistance in overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic, Darnitsa had donated six lung ventilators and diagnostic equipment to identify patients with Covid-19 to medical institutions in 2020. Besides, with the assistance of the company, a number of online conferences with the participation of foreign physicians took place in order to exchange experience in treating patients in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition, Darnitsa allocated medicines for the treatment of chronic systemic connective tissue diseases in children who had suffered from the disaster in the Carpathian region, and provided foster families and families in difficult life circumstances with pharmacy kits.

"Last year was a test of the sincerity of business intentions to support public initiatives and promote positive changes. Darnitsa has passed this test successfully, as by responsible development we mean, first of all, systemic transformations. We have been doing this year in year out, and we allocated 50.3 million UAH for this purpose only in 2018-2020. Support in the sphere of health, education and culture is the strategic priority of Darnitsa, with additional steps aimed at overcoming the pandemic consequences," Shymkiv noted.

He also added that as part of support in culture and education, Darnitsa had joined the implementation of the project to save the St. Sophia Cathedral. Thanks to the innovative equipment installed in the cathedral and adjacent buildings, the proper moisture level of the foundation and walls will be fully restored in two years and the architectural monument will be preserved for future generations.

Shymkiv noted that the company also continued to provide systemic support for the development of progressive education and created opportunities for the European level of education and teaching in Ukraine. Since 2015, Darnitsa's key partner in this area has been the Ukrainian Catholic University, where the company has established and supports a scholarship program.

And at the end of the previous year, Darnitsa initiated a charitable project to raise funds for food and medicines for those under care of the Zhyttelub (Lifelover) charity fund. Fund raising has been going on for two months, and Darnitsa then added to the funds collected on the online platform and gave over 400 thousand UAH to the "live lovers". According to the chairman of the board of directors of Darnitsa Group, these funds will be used to purchase food kits and medicines for those under care of the fund.

Darnitsa Pharmaceutical company was founded in 1930. It has been the leader in Ukraine in terms of the volume of drugs production since 1998. The portfolio’s strategic directions are cardiology, neurology and pain management. The beneficiaries of the company are the Zagoriy family.

