The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) is investigating 25 criminal proceedings related to the activities of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company.

That follows from a response of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) to the Ukrainian News Agency's inquiry.

"We inform you that detectives of the National Anticorruption Bureau, under the procedural guidance of prosecutors of the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office, are conducting a pre-trial investigation into 25 criminal proceedings of the category specified in the request, including in connection with the activities of this enterprise (Naftogaz) in 2010-2014," the response says.

At the same time, the PGO did not specify whether anyone was notified of suspicion in these cases, referring to the pre-trial investigation data, which cannot be disclosed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prosecutor General, Iryna Venediktova, said that the PGO is investigating several criminal proceedings concerning the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company.

