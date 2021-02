The High Anti-Corruption Court has arrested former PrivatBank deputy board chairperson, Volodymyr Yatsenko, who is suspected of violations, and set the bail at UAH 52 million.

The court made such a decision on February 24 night, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Yatsenko's arrest will last until April 22, inclusive.

Prosecutors demanded bail of UAH 137 million for him.

Yatsenko's lawyers stated that he had flown from Dnipro to Vienna for a doctor's scheduled examination but did not give a diagnosis.

According to them, the certificate was issued by an Austrian doctor on February 2.

The lawyers noted that Yatsenko planned to return to Ukraine, since on February 25, he and his wife and children were supposed to fly to the Maldives on vacation.

The defense produced tickets and vouchers for the vacation, which was supposed to last until March 13.

The lawyers thus denied the information that Yatsenko wanted to flee Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) notified Yatsenko of abuse suspicion.

He was removed from a plane that was flying to Vienna (Austria).

Later, the suspicion was reported to the ex-head of PrivatBank's board, Oleksandr Dubilet.

