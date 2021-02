The Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv has obliged Ukrainian Internet providers to close access to the RBC news site, the LiveJournal blog platform (both from Russia), and 424 more Russian and Ukrainian Internet resources.

That follows from a statement by the National Commission for the State Regulation of Communications and Informatization, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To arrest the intellectual property rights that arise from Internet users when using web resources... through the obliging Internet providers... to close access to them," it says.

It is noted that the investigation department of the Holosiivskyi District Department of the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv sent to the Communication Commission a letter dated February 18 containing a corresponding ruling by the investigating judge of the Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv dated February 4 in criminal proceedings on the grounds of a criminal offense under Section 3 of Article 190 of the Penal Code of Ukraine (fraud committed on an especially large scale or by an organized group).

The list of sites, in addition to RBC and LiveJournal, includes Ukrainian and Russian national and regional information resources and several foreign sites (German, Italian, Turkish, etc.).

In particular, the access will be closed to the Ukrainian news sites From-ua and Zaxid.media.

At the same time, none of these sites is included in the top 30 visited in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyivsky District Court of Kharkiv ordered providers to close access to the Telegram channels Resident, Legitimny, Kartel, and Spletnitsa.

