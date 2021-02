Well-known Ukrainian businessman Aleksandr Yaroslavskyi won a long-term legal battle against the Russian company TATNEFT.

“The judge agreed with the arguments of the defence and ruled against PJSC TATNEFT on the grounds that PJSC TATNEFT was unable to present reasonable claims, as well as in connection with a failure to meet the time limit for filing the claim,” states the press service of the DCH Group owned by Mr Yaroslavskyi.

As it is known, in 2016, TATNEFT (RF) initiated legal proceedings in England with several Ukrainian business people, including Aleksandr Yaroslavskyi.

The DCH Group of Aleksandr Yaroslavskyi is known for its successful actions to collect the $100 million debt from the former people’s deputies-“regionals” Dmitrii Sviatash and Vasilii Poliakov to Ukrsibbank on AIS debts. Currently, their assets are in the process of special confiscation, criminal prosecution against the beneficiaries and AIS management is underway, and Mr Sviatash is wanted.

Besides, Vladyslav Hubin, ex-director of the Kharkiv Tractor Plant (now owned by Yaroslavskyi), is preparing for extradition from Spain. In the spring of 2018, Mr Hubin was found guilty of a number of crimes by the Ordzhonikidze District Court of Kharkiv and sentenced to eight years in prison with confiscation of property and deprivation of the right to hold managing positions for three years. Also, the former director-general of KhTZ has to compensate the plant for material damage for 23.3 million hryvnias. The Kharkiv Court of Appeal is currently considering the case, Vladyslav Hubin has been living in Spain since 2017, and the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office has officially announced his imminent extradition. According to media reports, “…based on the ruling of Division No. 3 of the Criminal Court of the National Audience of Spain dated 21 March 2019, on 25 February 2020, the Council of Ministers of Spain issued a permit to transfer the accused V. Hubin to the competent authorities of Ukraine by way of extradition.”

