Resuscitator In Cherkasy Receives First In Ukraine Coronavirus Vaccination - Cherkasy Governor Skichko

The head of the Cherkasy Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Skichko, says that a resuscitator in Cherkasy, Yevhen Horenko, received the first coronavirus vaccination in Ukraine.

The governor wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, a cascade vaccination model will operate throughout Ukraine, which provides for the work of mobile teams in a certain sequential order.

Skichko noted that vaccination against the coronavirus is voluntary and free.

He also wrote that in Cherkasy region they strictly monitor the temperature regime for storing the vaccine - from +2 to +8 degrees.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv is to receive 42,600 doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca (CoviShield) vaccine on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Health planned to start vaccination against the coronavirus on February 24.

On February 23, a plane carrying 500,000 doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca (CoviShield) coronavirus vaccine landed in Ukraine.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources