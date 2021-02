Administration Of Odesa Remand Prison Will Decide On Possible Transfer Of Sternenko From Odesa To Kyiv Within

The administration of the Odesa remand prison will decide on the possible transfer of activist Serhii Sternenko, sentenced to seven years and three months in prison, from the Odesa remand prison to the Kyiv remand prison within three days.

Odesa Regional Prosecutor Serhii Kostenko announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the law, they have three days to consider this issue and make a decision," he said.

According to him, such a petition by Sternenko's lawyers was submitted on February 23 to the administration of the Odesa remand prison.

Kostenko also said that at the moment Sternenko is in remand prison.

The prosecutor said nothing about the conditions of his detention.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court sentenced Sternenko to seven years and three months in prison for robbery and illegal handling of weapons and confiscation of 1/2 of his property.

