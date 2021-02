Cabinet Approves Creation Of Online Platform For Interaction Between Executive Government Agencies And Citizen

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the creation of an online platform for interaction between executive government agencies, citizens, and civil society institutions as part of an action plan for implementation of the Open Government Partnership international initiative in 2021-2022.

The relevant government directive was adopted at a meeting on Wednesday, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers also approved an action plan for the implementation of the Open Government Partnership international initiative in 2021-2022.

According to the order, the action plan provides for measures to create an online platform for interaction between executive government agencies, citizens, and civil society institutions; increase the level of transparency in infrastructure, the extractive industries, and public finance management; ensure openness and transparency of accounting for state property; grant access to information on patenting and development of innovation; ensure digital accessibility for persons with disabilities.

According to the document, the measures will be implemented in close cooperation between executive government agencies, civil society institutions, and international organizations identified by the partners in their implementation.

The Cabinet of Ministers recently initiated a debate of its draft order "On Approval of the Action Plan for Implementation of the Open Government Partnership Initiative" in 2021-2022.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the parliament resumed competitions for public service positions on February 23.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources