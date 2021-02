The Cabinet of Ministers has introduced a ban on passenger rail transportation, as well as automobile (except for minibuses with no more than five passengers) and urban electric transport in the regions that are classified as the "red" zone of epidemic danger.

The corresponding decision was made during a government meeting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

This prohibition does not apply to vehicles in transit through the region, personal cars and official vehicles, in which a distance for passengers can be provided.

At the same time, commercial light vehicles (including fixed-route taxis) can carry no more than five people, including the driver and not counting those under 14 years of age.

Also, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal excluded a ban on air transport from the text of the document.

The changes will take effect seven days from the date of this decision.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, following a meeting of the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies, Ivano-Frankivsk region has been included in the "red zone" of epidemic danger from 12 a.m. on February 26.

