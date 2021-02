The High Anti-Corruption Court has seized part of the Samara - Western Direction (PrykarpatZakhidtrans) oil product pipeline.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) press service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The arrest was imposed as part of an investigation into the illegal disposal of the oil product pipeline from state ownership.

A judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court made the corresponding decision on February 23.

Property (including buildings, structures, other facilities located in Ukraine and which support the operation of the oil product pipeline) will be transferred from the commercial structure to the National Agency for Identifying, Tracing, and Managing Assets Linked to Corruption and other Crimes (Asset Recovery Agency).

Currently, the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau are taking measures to transfer the entire oil product pipeline facility under the control of the Ukrtransnafta state joint stock company to take measures to preserve it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) had previously ordered the return of the Samara - Western Direction (PrykarpatZakhidtrans) oil product pipeline section to state ownership.

