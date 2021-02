First Coronavirus Vaccines Sent To Regions, Vaccination Will Begin On Wednesday - Health Ministry

The first vaccines against coronavirus were sent to the regions on the morning of February 24, vaccination will begin on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Health has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Starting today, the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 begins in Ukraine. The first vaccines went to the regions at 7 a.m. The task is to vaccinate as soon as possible so that doctors receive protection in time," said Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov.

Today, Ukraine expects the following vaccine deliveries: Pfizer - over 100,000 doses, Sinovac - about 2 million doses, AstraZeneca (CoviShield) - almost 4 million doses and NovaVax - 15 million doses with a delivery date approximately in July this year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Health plans to start vaccination against coronavirus on February 24.

On February 23, a plane carrying 500,000 doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca (CoviShield) coronavirus vaccine landed in Ukraine.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine registered the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, as well as the Pfizer vaccine for emergency medical use.

