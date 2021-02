Vaccine For Vaccination Of Zelenskyy Not Yet Determined – Presidential Office

The Office of the President states that it has not yet been decided whether President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be vaccinated against the coronavirus with the Oxford/AstraZeneca (CoviShield) vaccine arriving in Ukraine from the Serum Institute (India) manufacturing company or another one.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the press service of the head of state.

"The President indicated that he will be vaccinated as the Supreme Commander-in-Chief along with military," said Yuliya Mendel, Zelenskyy's spokeswoman.

On February 23, the first 500,000 doses of the indicated vaccine arrived in Ukraine, the subsequent batches are planned to be delivered approximately every 7-10 days.

Vaccination starts on Wednesday, February 24, in Kyiv and six regions - Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Poltava and Vinnytsia.

First of all, doctors who work with patients with coronavirus will be vaccinated, for which, according to Zelenskyy, a little more than 100,000 doses will be needed.

At the second stage of the first part of vaccination, it is planned to vaccinate military personnel.

"The president will be vaccinated with the same vaccine that the military will receive," Mendel said.

Whether it will be an Oxford/AstraZeneca (CoviShield) vaccine or a different one at the time is still unknown.

According to the Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko, in early March, it is planned to supply Pfizer vaccine to Ukraine through the COVAX global initiative.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Health intends to launch an online registration system for vaccination against coronavirus from March 1.

Zelenskyy recovered from coronavirus in late November 2020.

Earlier, the World Health Organization did not recommend vaccination against coronavirus people who had recovered less than six months ago, in the first place.

At the same time, Zelenskyy wants to be vaccinated as an example to other Ukrainians.

According to a poll by the Rating sociological group, 52% of Ukrainians are not ready to be vaccinated against coronavirus even if the vaccination is free, and according to a survey by Research&Branding Group, 57% of respondents do not agree to be vaccinated.

On February 23, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 5,850 over February 22 to 1,317,694, and the number of deaths increased by 152 over February 22 to 25,461; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 39.9%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 0.6%.

According to the report, as of the morning of February 24, a total of 1,317,694 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 25,461 fatal cases; 1,155,422 people had recovered.

On February 23, 5,850 new disease cases were recorded, 152 people died, and 3,645 people recovered.

Therefore, as of February 23, newly-infected people's indicator was higher than that of those who recovered (5,850 vs. 3,645).

The number of coronavirus-infected people as at February 24 was 136,811, up 1.5% over February 23.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (135,676), Odesa region (84,898), and Kharkiv region (82,374).

