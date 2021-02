The prosecutor's office of Odesa region confirmed the reliability of the evidence in the case of the former head of the Right Sector branch in Odesa, Serhii Sternenko, who was sentenced by the Prymorskyi District Court to seven years and three months in prison for robbery and illegal handling of weapons with the confiscation of half of his property.

The head of the Odesa region prosecutor's office, Serhii Kostenko, said this in his video message on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The following evidence was presented by the public prosecution in court: we had a protocol of the inspection of the scene ... In April 2015, citizen Sternenko and Demchuk agreed with the victim in the case Scherbych that they would meet at one of the gas filling stations of Komintern district for a specific conversation. These persons knew each other, that’s why Scherbych did not perceive the offer to meet as a threat. He got into the car with Sternenko and Demchuk. At that time, other people got into the car and blocked Scherbych's exit from the car, starting to inflict bodily harm on him," the prosecutor said.

According to him, Scherbych tried to resist, as a result of which Sternenko shot him in the body three times from a traumatic weapon.

“... all these persons arrived in Odesa in the same car. Up to Odesa they continued to beat Scherbych. Then they placed him in a basement in one of the houses in Odesa. Then they also continued to inflict bodily harm on him. He was wrapped in plastic collar ... On the way to Odesa, they put a sack on him and tied him up with adhesive tape," the head of the Odesa prosecutor's office emphasized.

As Kostenko noted, while in the basement, the attackers continued to put pressure on Scherbych, demanding that he give up his powers.

"To prove the seriousness of their intentions, they even held a pistol to his head and fired a shot. Using pliers they pinched his fingers. Thus, they tried to put pressure on Scherbych," Kostenko said.

According to the head of the authority, these events are contained in the text of the accusation.

Kostenko urged citizens not to put pressure on the court.

"In my opinion, as a lawyer, as a prosecutor with many years of experience, disagreement with the court's decision is possible to express, but all this should take place in terms of expressing a civil position, and not pressure on the court," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Prymorskyi District Court of Odesa sentenced Sternenko to seven years and three months in prison for robbery and illegal handling of weapons with the confiscation of half of his property.

