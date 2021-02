Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko states that the 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and Z ZIK TV channels, prohibited by the sanctions of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), were registered as a new limited liability company.

He wrote about this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The forbidden Medvedchuk’s Three, which called itself Media holding Novyny, pulled on a new mask. Creates an LLC with the same name. Probably, for the NSDC and the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) did not look for them for a long time. This LLC was registered on February 18 - literally two weeks after the blocking of these anti-Ukrainian propaganda channels on the Ukrainian air. The founders of the new LLC are 100 people," the minister wrote.

Tkachenko stressed that each of the founders spent UAH 1 on the creation of the LLC.

"Thus, the authorized capital of the Mediaholding Novyny LLC is UAH 100. It seems that Medvedchuk and Co are looking for legal ways to re-launch the broadcast of Kremlin propaganda into our information space. However, it does not matter how many new LLCs are made for UAH 100 - the essence does not change, which means that the state's attention to their "activities," added the minister.

According to the state register of legal entities, individuals - entrepreneurs and public formations and the service for checking contractors You control, Viktor Frolov and Yehor Benkendorf are authorized persons of the Novyny Mediaholding LLC created on February 18.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on the imposition of sanctions against Member of Parliament Taras Kozak (Opposition Platform - For Life faction) and the 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and Z ZIK informational TV channels, the sanctions provide for the cancellation of TV channel licenses.

