The Ministry of Health of Ukraine has registered Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

Deputy Minister of Health and Chief State Sanitary Doctor Viktor Liashko said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Yesterday, two drugs for the prevention of COVID-19 were registered in Ukraine - this is the drug Covishield AstraZeneca, a recombinant vector vaccine that is produced at the Serum Institute (India), as well as the Pfizer vaccine," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 23, a plane with 500,000 doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca (CoviShield) coronavirus vaccine landed in Ukraine.

The Ministry of Health plans to start vaccination against the coronavirus on February 24, as soon as the first vaccines arrive in the regions.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Health has registered the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for emergency medical use.

Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Poltava, Vinnytsia regions and Kyiv will be the first to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources