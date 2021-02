The Verkhovna Rada removed from the law vetoed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the resumption of competitions for public service positions, limiting the powers of the first deputy and deputy ministers if the position of a minister is vacant.

267 MPs voted for the adoption of bill No. 4531 with the President's proposals as a whole, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, taking into account the proposals of the President, the Verkhovna Rada removed from the Law on Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine Regarding the Resumption of Competitions for the Occupation of Civil Service Positions and Other Issues in the Civil Service the norms on limiting the execution of powers by deputy ministers if the position of minister is vacant.

Thus, according to the adopted amendments, the previous provisions of the law remain in force, according to which the acting a minister has all the powers of a minister and his candidacy can be put to a vote without restrictions.

In particular, he will be able to dispose of the budgetary funds allocated to the ministry and carry out personnel appointments, which he was previously deprived of.

Also, according to the document, it is possible to appoint acting minister for an indefinite period, earlier in the text of the law there was a limit of 60 days.

The law also provides that within six months from the date of its entry into force, competitions must be announced for positions held by persons under a civil service contract for the period of quarantine established by the Cabinet of Ministers in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 16, the Verkhovna Rada resumed the broad powers of the acting Minister and competitions for civil service.

On December 18, Zelenskyy vetoed the law on the renewal of broad powers of the acting minister and competitions for civil service.

On December 17, the Verkhovna Rada refused to appoint Vitrenko as First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Energy (the initiative of the Cabinet of Ministers, supported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, was supported by 188 MPs).

Then the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Vitrenko as the first deputy minister of energy and entrusted him with the interim duties of the minister.

On January 28, the Verkhovna Rada again refused to appoint Vitrenko to the post of First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Energy (204 MPs voted for the appointment).

Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, Oleksandr Kachura, does not believe that the norm on the renewal of the broad powers of the acting Minister in the bill No. 4531 on competitions for civil service with the proposals of the President was introduced personally under the acting Minister of Energy Yurii Vitrenko.

At the same time, MP Oleksii Honcharenko (European Solidarity), believes that these amendments are spelled out personally for Vitrenko's work.

