The Security Service of Ukraine has refused to provide any information on the blocking of the YouTube channel of the leader of the Party of Sharii / video blogger Anatolii Sharii, who is suspected of high treason.

That is stated in an SSU response to the respective Ukrainian News agency inquiry.

"In compliance with Article 222 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, the pre-trial investigation records, including those concerning the conduct (planning) of (search) actions or measures to ensure criminal proceedings by the investigators, can be disclosed only with the written permission of the investigator or prosecutor and to the extent they recognize appropriate," it says.

At the same time, it is noted that such permission has not been received so far.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SBU notified Sharii of suspicion of high treason and summoned him for questioning on February 22, but the latter ignored the interrogation.

