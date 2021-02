Court Imprisons Sternenko For 7 Years And 3 Months For Robbery And Illegal Handling Of Weapon, Confiscates ½ O

The Prymorskyi District Court of Odesa has sentenced the Right Sector party's Odesa office former head, Serhii Sternenko, to seven years and three months in prison for robbery and illegal use of weapons and confiscated half of his property.

The court announced the verdict on Tuesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, the court found Sternenko guilty of committing crimes under Article 187 (robbery) and Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons) of the Penal Code of Ukraine.

At the same time, the court released Sternenko from criminal liability for committing a crime under Article 146 (kidnapping) in connection with the expiration of the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution.

The court did not establish mitigating circumstances for Sternenko; however, aggravating circumstances were established.

For robbery, the court sentenced Sternenko to seven years in prison and illegal handling of weapons – to three years in prison.

The final punishment is imprisonment for seven years and three months with confiscation of half of his property.

Those present in the courtroom greeted the verdict, shouting, "Shame."

Sternenko was accused of kidnapping Serhii Scherbych from Odesa in 2015, his robbery, and illegal handling of weapons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the prosecutor's office asked the Odesa court to sentence Sternenko to eight years in prison with confiscation of property for kidnapping and illegal handling of weapons in 2015.

