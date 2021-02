The Health Ministry of Ukraine has registered the Oxford / AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for emergency medical use.

The ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The vaccine was developed by the Oxford University and the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca. The World Health Organization has already approved the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use, and the UK, European Union, and India have also permitted its use. Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine, which is produced at the Serum Institute's facilities (India), has a local (trade) name of Covishield. Accordingly, the Covishield vaccine, which arrives in Ukraine today, is now officially registered," the message says.

Oxford / AstraZeneca (Covishield) reportedly applied for registration with the Ministry of Health's State Expert Center on February 15.

"Ukraine has a law that simplifies the registration procedure for COVID-19 vaccines and reduces its term to five working days. Ukraine received information from COVAX on the supply of 2.2 to 3.7 million doses of Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccines in the first-second quarters of 2021. Besides, the vaccine will be purchased for public funds directly from manufacturers. Ukraine has also signed additional direct contracts for the supply of vaccines against COVID-19, which were developed with the participation of AstraZeneca (UK-Sweden) and NovaVax (USA) and are manufactured at Serum facilities Institute (India)," the report says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a plane with the first batch of the coronavirus vaccine produced by the Serum Institute (India) will arrive in Ukraine on February 23 morning.

On February 22, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 4,182 over February 21 to 1,311,844, and the number of deaths increased by 153 over February 21 to 25,309; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 30.4%, and the number of new lethal cases increased by 2.9 times.

According to the report, as of the morning of February 23, a total of 1,311,844 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 25,309 fatal cases; 1,151,777 people had recovered.

On February 22, 4,182 new disease cases were recorded, 153 people died, and 4,351 people recovered.

Therefore, as of February 22, newly-infected people's indicator was lower than that of those who recovered (4,182 vs. 4,351).

The number of coronavirus-infected people as at February 23 was 134,758, down 0.2% over February 22.

