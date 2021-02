While Ukrainian officials state that Ukraine has a huge transit potential, our country is still losing ground in this direction. Moreover the one is left behind the global transit flows during the last years. It is the processing of transit cargo in 2020 that is at the greatest disadvantage, because the famous international transit infrastructure project for the delivery of goods from China to the EU serving multibillion-dollar commodity flows has been bypassing Ukraine along alternative routes for many years. A significant contribution to the decline of Ukraine's transit potential was made not only by its poor-quality roads but also by customs arbitrariness: once overcoming the barriers of Ukrainian customs, any transit country will choose alternative routes for the future — Turkey, Belarus, or Romania.

What happens in the field of transit?

According to the Association of Seaports of Ukraine, in 2020 Ukrainian seaport operators handled 158.86 million tons of cargo, which is 1.14 million tons or 0.7% less than in 2019. The share of transit cargo in the total volume of loading by the seaports of Ukraine reached just over 6%, while five years earlier it was 30%. And it was a transit that became the most failed direction at the end of 2020 — "minus" 9.1% of the indicators of 2019.

The Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine expresses modest forecasts that in 2021 it will be possible to restore the volume of cargo transit through the territory of Ukraine to the indicators of 2019. However, no one remembers the ambitious goal of returning to a 30% share of transit through ports.

"In order for it to grow, we need the economies of the countries involved in sending goods to develop as well", says Vladyslav Kryklii, Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine in an interview with Interfax — Ukraine. He acknowledged that transparent digital solutions that would reduce corruption at customs and speed up the processing of transit cargo are still a prospect that Ukraine is striving for. In fact, the Minister admitted the failure of digitalization at customs, and the "manual" intervention of its representatives into the activity of the international transit operators that create huge corruption risks. Is is easier for any operators to carry out through Turkey, Romania Poland or Belarus where have been created actually hothouse conditions for transit. On the other side they will spend corruption fees in Ukraine which even can not boast of the qualitative of the developed transport infrastructure.

However, officials persist in trying to shift the blame for the downturn to either the economic crisis, or the pandemic. At the same time, the Chinese railway regularly reports on record volumes of cargo shipments to the EU countries, and ports of the People's Republic of China not only talk about record loading but even face a shortage of capacity: a lack of containers, workers and time to service the growing flow of goods. An increase in the cost of freight is also recorded. The entire transport infrastructure of the countries adjacent to Ukraine literally takes the best from the growing flow of goods. And only Ukrainian officials are still complaining about the economic crisis and the pandemic.

The increase in transit from China to the EU, part of which could have passed through Ukraine, is measured in double digits. In monetary terms, the volume of transportation of goods over the Eurasian continent from China's Guangzhou and Shanghai towards the Baltic countries, the countries of Northern and Western Europe is measured in hundreds of billions of dollars, and this flow is only growing: in 2020 the volume of the trade turnover between China and European reached almost record-breaking 600 billion Euro.

As we can see, there is no global decline in the sphere of goods transit, so it is difficult to blame any external circumstances for its decline through Ukraine, the reason is not in them. For instance, it can be in the bad reputation of our country for transit. The most vivid illustration of the "outstanding transit potential of Ukraine" can be considered the official maps of the international infrastructure project "One Belt. One Road", or as it is more often called "Silk Road", the route for the supply of goods between China and the EU.