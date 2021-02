The assets of Member of Parliament Viktor Medvedchuk (Opposition Platform - For Life faction), on whom the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) recently imposed sanctions, have not yet been transferred to the National Agency for the Identification, Investigation and Management of Assets Obtained from Corruption and Other Crimes (ARMA) for management.

Vakhtang Bochorishvili, the head of the ARMA’s asset management department, announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"I do not have such information. Everything begins when we receive a court ruling based on an appeal from a prosecutor. At the moment, the ARMA has not received any such documents," he said.

According to him, if such assets are transferred, the ARMA will consider what to do with them and how to find a use for them because they include assets that are very specific, such as an oil product pipeline.

"It is difficult to say what we will do if they transfer it. This (oil product pipeline) is a specific asset. Whether the asset manager will be able to fill the pipeline with oil is a big question," Bochorishvili said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the ARMA complains about the transfer of a trough, a barn, and medical masks to it for management.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently enacted the NSDC’s decision to impose sanctions on Viktor Medvedchuk and his wife Oksana Marchenko.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources