The Ministry of Digital Transformation intends to launch an online system for registering for coronavirus vaccination in March.

The press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine announced this in a statement after a conference call chaired by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Deputy Prime Minister/Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said that the online system for registering for vaccination is ready for launch. It has been decided that it will be launched in March," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Fedorov recently announced that the Ministry of Digital Transformation was developing an effective digital tool for organizing vaccination against coronavirus jointly with the Ministry of Health and the National Health Service.

According to him, a database of citizens will be created based on the eHealth electronic medical system. Citizens will send their applications for vaccination via the Diya application. The Ministry of Health and the National Health Service will be able to promptly distribute vaccines in accordance with the vaccine delivery plan.

