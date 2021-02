Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine Will Be Delivered To Ukraine Via COVAX In Early March – Presidential Office

Pfizer's COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine will be delivered to Ukraine through the COVAX global initiative in early March.

The Office of the President of Ukraine's deputy head Kyrylo Tymoshenko announced this at the Ukraine at 30 forum, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We will receive Pfizer under the COVAX program. This was supposed to happen at the end of February. Unfortunately, the program has changed the delivery date, and we now expect it to be in early March," he said.

According to Tymoshenko, the first batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India (Covishield) has already been loaded onto an airplane and could arrive in Ukraine on the morning of February 23.

Subsequent batches of this vaccine will be delivered by airplanes every week or ten days, he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Digital Transformation intends to launch an online system for registration for vaccination against coronavirus in March.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources