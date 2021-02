The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) served the former deputy board chairperson of PrivatBank Volodymyr Yatsenko with suspicion of abuse.

The press service of the NACB has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Prosecutor General has approved a notice of suspicion to the former deputy board chairperson of PrivatBank of committing a crime under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the statement reads.

Yatsenko is suspected of misappropriation, embezzlement of property or taking possession of it through abuse of office.

According to operational information, Yatsenko planned to leave Ukraine in a private plane in the direction of Vienna (Austria), having taken off from Dnipro.

"Thanks to the efforts of the head of the group of detectives and the director of the NACU, who contacted the State Aviation Service, the plane landed at the Boryspil airport, where urgent investigative actions have been launched," the statement reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACB is investigating an attempt to seize the property of PrivatBank.

