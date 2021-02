SBI Refuses To Provide Information About Confiscation Of Personal Files Of Tupytskyi And Judges In Constitutio

The State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) refused to provide information on whether the personal file of the suspended head of the Constitutional Court Oleksandr Tupytskyi and other judges of the Constitutional Court was seized.

This is stated in the response of the SBI to the request of the Ukrainian News Agency.

The SBI notes that this information does not apply to the Law on Access to Public Information, since this is data from a pre-trial investigation.

The SBI also reported that since this is data from a pre-trial investigation, such information can be disclosed only with the permission of the investigator, prosecutor and to the extent that it is possible.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv gave permission to the State Bureau of Investigation to access the personal files of the head of the Constitutional Court Oleksandr Tupytskyi, the deputy head of the Constitutional Court and other judges with the possibility of their seizure.

