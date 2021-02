Gazprom Cuts Gas Transit Via Ukraine By 24.8% To 86.8 Million Cubic Meters Since Early February

On February 1-19, Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom cut gas transit via Ukraine by 24.8% or 28.6 million cubic meters to 86.8 million cubic meters.

That follows from the data posted on the official website of Gazprom, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the data, on February 1, the transit amounted to 115.4 million cubic meters.

On February 17, the transit fell by 18.7% to 94.9 million cubic meters day over day.

On February 18, the transit fell by 7% to 88.2 million cubic meters day over day and fell by 1.6% to 86.8 million cubic meters on February 19.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Gazprom booked additional facilities to transit natural gas in March.

In 2020, the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company rendered gas transit organization services to Russia's Gazprom for USD 2.11 billion.

In December 2019, Naftogaz, Ukrainian Gas Transport System Operator, and Gazprom signed a contract on Russian natural gas transit to Europe via Ukraine.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources