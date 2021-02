Health Ministry Agrees With Indian Serum Institute On Supply Of Additional 5 Million Doses Of Novavax Vaccine

The Health Ministry of Ukraine has agreed with Serum Institute (the Republic of India) on the delivery of additional 5 million doses of the NovaVax vaccine against Covid-19.

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The minister noted that the parties have yet to sign the respective agreement.

Ukraine is currently expecting a total of 15 million doses of the vaccine.

NovaVax is expected from July.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to Stepanov, delivery of the first 500,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines against Covid-19 produced by Serum Institute is expected before February 21, and 117,000 doses of Pfizer and Biotech vaccines late in February.

On February 21, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 3,206 over February 20 to 1,307,662, and the number of deaths increased by 53 over February 20 to 25,156; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 28.6%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 8.6%.

According to the report, as of the morning of February 19, a total of 1,307,662 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 25,156 fatal cases; 1,147,426 people had recovered.

On February 21, 3,206 new disease cases were recorded, 53 people died, and 1,353 people recovered.

Therefore, as of February 21, newly-infected people's indicator was higher than that of those who recovered (3,206 vs. 1,353).

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (134,675), Odesa region (84,524), and Kharkiv region (81,825).

Besides, Lviv region has registered a total of 76,433 coronavirus infection cases, Kyiv region – 73,554; Dnipropetrovsk region – 71,933 cases, Zaporizhia region – 68,771, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 59,923, Chernivtsi region – 51,522, Zhytomyr region – 48,679, Rivne region - 48,065, Cherkasy region – 47,971, Sumy region – 47,764, Khmelnytskyi region – 46,716, and Donetsk region – 46,455.

A total of 45,390 cases have been registered in Poltava region, 41,194 cases – in Mykolayiv region, 40,716 cases - in Ternopil region, 39,039 cases - in Volyn region, 37,427 cases – in Zakarpattia region, 35,334 cases – in Chernihiv region, 33,139 cases – in Vinnytsia region, 21,510 cases – in Kherson region, 14,751 – in Luhansk region, and 10,352 cases – in Kirovohrad region.

