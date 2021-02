Concorde Capital Forecasts 4.1% GDP Growth With 7.2% Inflation And Average Annual Rate Of 27.6 UAH/USD In 2021

The Concorde Capital company forecast GDP growth of 4.1% with inflation of 7.2% and an average annual rate of 27.6 UAH/USD in 2021.

This is stated in the materials of the company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, according to the company's forecast, GDP this year will grow by 4.1%, prices will rise by 7.2%.

At the same time, the average annual hryvnia exchange rate is forecasted at the level of 27.6 UAH/USD, and at the end of this year - 28.7 UAH/USD.

The balance of the current year following the results of the year, according to the forecast, will be positive and amount to USD 0.5 billion.

The company expects international reserves at the end of the year to reach USD 30.5 billion, while the industry will grow 6.5%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October-December 2020, the real gross domestic product (GDP), according to operational data, decreased by 0.7% compared to the same period in 2019.

Dragon Capital forecasts the hryvnia exchange rate at the end of 2021 at 28 UAH /USD and estimates the drop in GDP in 2020 at 4%.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources