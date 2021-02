The Verkhovna Rada has approved the unlimited access of lawyers to their clients.

A total of 330 Members of Parliament voted for the adoption of draft law 2063, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The draft law provides for the possibility of direct access of a suspect, accused or convicted person to a defense lawyer on workdays, weekends, holidays and not working days. In this case, the convicted person has the right to legal assistance and confidential consultations with a lawyer or other legal representative.

Also, the client has the right to meetings with the defense, unlimited in time and number, both on working days and on holidays at any time from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

This right also extends to convicts undergoing treatment in healthcare institutions, placed in a punishment cell.

According to the draft law, the defender must be informed in writing about the change in the legal, procedural status of the client, change of his place of stay immediately, no later than 24 hours.

Besides, a lawyer must be allowed to see a client at any stage of criminal proceedings and the execution of a sentence.

