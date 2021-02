Cabinet Plans To Cut Subsidies Payments In February By UAH 1.5-2 Billion Due To Decrease In Gas Prices For Pop

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to cut subsidies payments for housing and utility services by UAH 1.5-2 billion in February due to a decrease in gas prices for household consumers.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this during an hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The financing of the assigned subsidies for January 2021 was carried out on February 1 in the amount of UAH 5 billion. At the same time, taking into account the decrease in the cost of gas in February, next month the total need for funds is expected to be UAH 1.5-2 billion less than in January," Shmyhal noted.

He added that now in Ukraine, in fact, 5 million households receive aid from the state.

The Prime Minister stressed that the government is taking all the necessary measures to compensate for utility bills through subsidies.

He also noted that the Cabinet of Ministers has greatly simplified access to subsidies.

According to him, now the majority of citizens receive subsidies immediately after applying.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the average subsidy for housing and utility services increased to UAH 2,200 in January.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers fixed the gas price for household consumers at UAH 6.99 per cubic meter from February 1 until the end of the quarantine.

