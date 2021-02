Ukraine's Population Down By 314,100 To 41.6 Million In 2020

Ukraine's population fell by 314,100 in 2020 and stood at 41,588,400 as at January 1, 2021.

The State Statistics Service announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The number of deaths exceeded the number of live births (100 deaths/48 live births).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine's population fell by 272,500 in the first eleven months of 2020 and stood at 41,629,900 as at December 1.

Ukraine's population fell by 250,800 in 2019 and stood at 41,902,400 as at January 1, 2020.

Ukraine's population fell by 233,200 in 2018 and stood at 42,153,200 as at January 1, 2019.

According to the Ukrainian population census that was conducted in December 2001, Ukraine had a population of 48,415,500, of which 32,538,000 people were urban and 15,877,500 were rural.

