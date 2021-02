The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Ukraine is working to organize a conversation between Presidents of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the United States, Joseph Biden.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The minister recalled that at the moment, "the number of Biden's international contacts has been practically reduced to zero," due to quarantine restrictions, the meetings are being transferred online, and the U.S. President himself is currently focused on the domestic political agenda.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine previously stated that Biden had not planned a meeting with Zelenskyy yet.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources