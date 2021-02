Stepanov Flies To India To Hold Talks With Serum Institute And Control First Lot Of Vaccines

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has flown to India to negotiate with the vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India and control the delivery of the first batch of vaccines to Ukraine.

The minister wrote this on Facebook on February 18 evening, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to Stepanov, the delivery of the first 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine produced by the Serum Institute is expected by the end of this week (before February 21), and 117,000 doses of the vaccine produced by the Pfizer and BioNTech alliance as part of the global COVAX initiative - at the end of February.

Stepanov expects a need for the second vaccination campaign against coronavirus 6-9 months after the start of the first one.

On February 18, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 6,531 over February 17 to 1,293,672, and the number of deaths increased by 120 over February 17 to 24,972; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 4.7%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 26.4%.

According to the report, as of the morning of February 19, a total of 1,293,672 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 24,972 fatal cases; 1,139,977 people had recovered.

On February 18, 6,531 new disease cases were recorded, 120 people died, and 5,857 people recovered.

Therefore, as of February 18, newly-infected people's indicator was higher than that of those who recovered (6,531 vs. 5,857).

As of the morning of February 19, the overall number of those staying ill with the Covid-19 (without the recovered and died) made 134,580, up 5% over February 18.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (133,891), Odesa region (84,123), and Kharkiv region (81,298).

