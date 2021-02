The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company plans to bring the company to an IPO (initial public offering) in 2025.

The chairperson of the board of Naftogaz, Andrii Kobolev, announced this during the Ukraine 30. Payment all-Ukrainian forum, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“In 2025, we are already planning to go to our public offering and complete the IPO process,” he said.

Kobolev noted that his labor contract provides for the preparation of the company for an IPO until 2024, however, in order to conduct an initial public offering, the Cabinet of Ministers must allow the privatization of a minority stake in the company.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2020, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the ownership policy of Naftogaz to prepare for the privatization of a minority stake in the company.

Also, the Cabinet of Ministers intends to allow the privatization of 50%-1 shares of Naftogaz, the state-owned enterprise Artemsil (Soledar, Donetsk region) and the joint-stock companies Ukrposhta and Ukrzaliznytsia.

In April 2020, the Cabinet of Ministers instructed the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company to prepare the company for the initial public offering (IPO) of the company in four years.

Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company is a leading enterprise in the country's fuel and energy complex, which is engaged in exploration and development of fields, drilling, storage of oil and gas, transportation of oil, as well as gas supply to consumers.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources