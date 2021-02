The State Audit Service refused to provide a copy of the audit of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, citing the secrecy of the pre-trial investigation.

This is stated in the response of the State Audit Service to the request of Ukrainian News Agency.

According to it, on December 16, 2019, Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk instructed the State Audit Service to audit the financial and economic activities of Naftogaz for the period from October 1, 2018 to December 31, 2019.

In turn, the State Audit Service sent the results of this audit to the Main Directorate of Counterintelligence Protection of the State's Interests in the Field of Economic Security of the Security Service of Ukraine, which, by a letter dated October 20, 2020, informed the State Audit Service that these materials were transferred to the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Besides, the State Audit Service sent certified copies of the act of the said audit and the conclusion on objections to it to the Office of Large Taxpayers of the State Fiscal Service, which informed the State Audit Service that they were attached to the materials of the criminal proceedings dated September 21, 2020.

"Consequently, these materials of the audit of the financial and economic activities of Naftogaz are the data of pre-trial investigations," the State Audit Service stressed.

In particular, according to Article 222 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, it is provided that information from a pre-trial investigation can be disclosed only with the written permission of an investigator or prosecutor and to the extent that they recognize it as possible.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Acting Energy Minister Yurii Vitrenko proposed to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to dismiss the management and supervisory board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company in connection with a decrease in gas production and not allowing the State Audit Service to inspect at the UkrGasVydobuvannya state gas production company and the largest oil company Ukrnafta.

Andrii Kobolev, board chairperson of the of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, states that the company has not received the final acts on the results of the audit of Naftogaz conducted by the State Audit Service, the process of providing comments from the company is underway.

Earlier, the media reported that the State Audit Service conducted an audit in Naftogaz, as a result of which the auditors allegedly discovered shortcomings and financial irregularities for more than UAH 225 billion, due to which the state budget suffered losses in the amount of UAH 75 billion.

