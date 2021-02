The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Viktor Kichun as a judge of the Constitutional Court.

241 MPs voted for the relevant decision, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, 205 MPs from the Servant of the People, 10 parliamentarians from the For the Future group, 18 - from the Dovira group, and eight non-factional MPs voted for his appointment.

Kichun's candidacy was nominated by the Servant of the People faction.

52-year-old Kichun has been working as an assistant professor of the Department of Constitutional Law at the Yaroslav the Wise National Law Academy since 2003, from 1997 to 2003 he was an assistant at the same department.

Also, Kichun has been engaged in advocacy since 1998 and since 2005 has been an individual entrepreneur.

A number of media outlets declare that Kichun is the henchman of the President's representative to the Constitutional Court, Fedir Venislavskyi.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June 2020, at a meeting of the faction, Servant of the People approved the candidacy of scientist-constitutionalist Viktor Kichun for the post of judge of the Constitutional Court.

