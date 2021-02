NACB Refuses To Recognize Poroshenko As Victim In Case Against SBI Ex-Director Truba

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) has refused to recognize former president Petro Poroshenko as a victim in the case against the former director of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), Roman Truba.

This is stated in court documents, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Detectives at the National Anti-Corruption Bureau are conducting a pre-trial investigation in the relevant criminal proceedings that were launched against Truba on November 13, 2019 on suspicion of taking undue advantage to influence the decision of a person authorized to perform state functions.

The criminal proceedings were filed under Section 2 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code (abuse of influence).

A detective at the National Anti-Corruption Bureau questioned Poroshenko in 2020. During his questioning, Poroshenko alleged that his business reputation was undermined and that he suffered moral damage.

Poroshenko detailed these allegations in his January 15, 2021 application to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau for recognition as a victim in the case.

On January 29, Poroshenko's lawyers received notification that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau had decided not to recognize him as a victim in the case.

Poroshenko’s lawyers filed a court appeal, but a court rejected the appeal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau has closed the case it filed against Poroshenko on suspicion of embezzlement of USD 100 billion.

