Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova states that the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) is investigating several criminal proceedings concerning the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company and the company's audit.

She said this during her speech in the Verkhovna Rada, answering a question from one of the MPs, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I can't put things in order in companies, I can deal with the sphere of criminal justice. Regarding this company (Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company) and audit, we have several proceedings, the investigation continues," Venediktova said.

She did not provide any specifics on these cases.

At the same time, Venediktova noted that as soon as there is a result, information about this will be made public.

"As soon as we come to concrete results, there will be information on the website of the Prosecutor General," the Prosecutor General said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine sent the results of the audit of Naftogaz of Ukraine to the PGO.

Former executive director of the group of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, Yurii Vitrenko, considers it necessary to consider the results of the audit of Naftogaz by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

Earlier, the media reported that the State Audit Service conducted an audit in Naftogaz, as a result of which the auditors allegedly discovered shortcomings and financial irregularities for more than UAH 225 billion, due to which the state budget suffered losses in the amount of UAH 75 billion.

