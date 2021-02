Indexation Of Tariffs For Passenger Rail Transportation Will Begin In March-April - Kriklii

Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Kriklii stated that the indexation of tariffs for passenger rail transportation will begin in March-April.

The minister announced this on the air of Ukrainian Radio, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Will the prices of tickets for passenger rail transportation go up? I would not call it an increase. We will have such a light indexation starting from March-April, at 2% per month until the end of the year," Kriklii said.

Kriklii noted that such an increase in prices for railway tickets is provided by the financial plan of Ukrzaliznytsia.

The minister also said that at the same time it is possible to receive discounts on train tickets in case of buying tickets in advance.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Kriklii said earlier that the start of the indexation of tariffs for passenger transportation by Ukrzaliznytsia is scheduled for March.

Passenger fares were last revised in the autumn of 2018.

Ukrzaliznytsia began its economic activities on December 1, 2015, and on October 31, 2018, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to change the form of ownership of the public joint stock company Ukrzaliznytsia to a private joint stock company.

