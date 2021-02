Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, the chairperson of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy, Danylo Hetmantsev, admits the dismissal of Maksym Stepanov from the post of Minister of Health in the case of an untimely start of vaccination against coronavirus.

He announced this on the air of the NASH TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We will remove the minister if it does not start (vaccination on time). What remains for us to do? We will change to the person who will fulfill his obligations in a timely manner. I do not think that vaccination on the 15th, 20th or 22nd is a decisive (factor) in countering coronavirus. If an official declares and promises something, then he must definitely fulfill it without any doubt," the MP said.

At the same time, Hetmantsev stated that at the moment Stepanov's dismissal is not being discussed, this is still his proposal.

"The issue of Stepanov's dismissal is not discussed at all. This is all - one of the proposals today, just so that you and I would react to the fact that he did not provide vaccinations in a timely manner. Although, I am not convinced that such a decision should be made," Hetmantsev noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov expects to start vaccination against coronavirus this week (February 15-21).

Earlier, Stepanov stated that the supply of vaccines against coronavirus produced by Sinovac Biotech will begin in the near future.

