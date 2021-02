The Cabinet of Ministers extended the quarantine until April 30 and returned its adaptive model.

The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, the quarantine period has been extended until April 30.

According to Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov, an adaptive quarantine model with four levels of epidemic danger is being introduced in Ukraine again.

Indicators for the transition from a weak to a hard level will be the occupancy of hospital beds with oxygen more than 65%, the number of PCR and express tests performed in the last seven days per 100,000 population less than 300, the hospitalization rate in the last seven days per 100,000 population more than 60 persons, the detection rate of COVID-19 is more than 20%, the increase in confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 over the last seven days is more than 50% compared to the previous seven days.

At the same time, the "yellow level" of epidemic danger with corresponding restrictions and anti-epidemic measures will operate on the territory of Ukraine, which are now in effect throughout the country with some relaxation.

For example, catering establishments will be allowed to work until 12:00 p.m.

The transition to the "green zone" is possible if the incidence of influenza and ARVI in at least 13 regions is below 50% of the epidemic threshold, and the detection rate of COVID-19 cases is less than 5%.

The "orange level" of epidemic danger is set in the region if at least one indicator is exceeded.

At the same time, this level does not provide for the introduction of additional restrictions, but signals about the approach to the "red zone", although local authorities can decide on such events on their own.

The "red zone" is characterized by an excess of at least two indicators for three days in a row and provides for the introduction of strict restrictions that were in effect from January 8 to 24.

In particular, the work of catering establishments, shopping and entertainment centers, entertainment venues, schools, non-food markets and shops, swimming pools and fitness rooms will be prohibited.

The resolution comes into force from February 24.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, quarantine was introduced on March 12, 2020 in connection with the spread of coronavirus infection in Ukraine.

