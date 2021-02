The Cabinet of Ministers has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada classify the National Anti-Corruption Bureau as a central executive body with a special status and terminate the powers of NACB director Artem Sytnik ahead of schedule, entrusting the duties of the director to the first deputy until the appointment of a new director under the new procedure.

This is stated in the bill On Amendments to Some Laws of Ukraine On Bringing the NACB's Status in line with Constitutional Requirements registered in the Rada on February 15, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The comparative table does not provide for the early termination of the powers of the current NACB's director; however, according to the final and transitional provisions, the person who, as of the date of entry into force of this law, holds the position of the first deputy NACB's director, exercises all the powers of the director provided for by the law until the appointment of a new director NACB in the order determined by this bill.

At the moment, the first deputy NACB's director is Gizo Uglava, and Sytnik's authorities, under the effective law, will expire in April 2022.

This bill envisions that the coordination of NACB is carried out by the Cabinet of Ministers, but not by the President, as is provided by the current legislation.

Also, a provision allowing the Verkhovna Rada to dismiss the NACB director is removed from the current legislation.

According to the bill, the NACB's director is appointed and dismissed by the Ukrainian Government.

It is also proposed to change the procedure for holding tenders for the position of the NACB director.

The draft law stipulates that the composition of the tender commission includes: 1) three people appointed by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC); 2) three people appointed by the Cabinet of Ministers; 3) three people appointed by the Cabinet of Ministers based on proposals from donors who, over the past two years, before the end of the term of the office of the NACB's director or until the day of early termination of his powers, have provided Ukraine with international technical assistance in the field of preventing and combating corruption.

The central executive body, ensuring the formation and implementation of state policy on attracting international technical assistance, determines the list of such donors no later than three months before the end of the term of the NACB director office or within three working days from the date of early termination of his powers (removal) in in the order prescribed by law.

Each such donor can propose to the Cabinet of Ministers any number of candidates for the tender commission's composition or agree on the proposal of a general list of candidates for the tender commission's composition.

The decision to appoint the tender commission members is made at an open meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the current legislation, the tender commission's composition includes: 1) three people appointed by the President; 2) three people appointed by the Cabinet; 3) three people appointed by the Verkhovna Rada.

In addition, the bill provides for an annual audit of the NACB.

This assessment is carried out by an external control commission consisting of three people appointed by the Cabinet of Ministers based on proposals from donors who, over the past two years, before the audit, have provided Ukraine with international technical assistance in the field of preventing and combating corruption.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska said that the new bill on the NACB provides for the dismissal of director Artem Sytnik and the appointment of Gizo Uglava as the acting director.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources