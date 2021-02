President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada withdraw the authorities of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv (court’s head is Pavlo Vovk) to consider the lawfulness of the regulatory-legal acts issued by the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukrainians ministries and the National Bank of Ukraine, and transfer them to the Supreme Court as a court of first instance.

That follows from bill 5067 On Amendments to the Administrative Procedure Code of Ukraine as for the Jurisdiction of the Supreme Court as a Court of First Instance, registered in the Rada on February 15, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The bill provides that the Supreme Court, as a court of first instance, has jurisdiction over cases of appealing against regulatory legal acts of the Cabinet of Ministers, ministries or other central executive bodies, the National Bank or other bodies of power, whose powers cover the entire territory of Ukraine.

At the same time, administrative cases on appealing against decisions of the Antimonopoly Committee, on appealing against complaints about violation of the legislation in the field of public procurement and decisions in the field of state assistance to business entities, administrative cases under appeals of the Antimonopoly Committee in the field of state assistance to business entities, administrative cases in which the defendant is a diplomatic mission or consular institution of Ukraine, their officials, as well as administrative cases on appealing against acts, actions or inaction of a body carrying out disciplinary proceedings against prosecutors, and on the annulment of the registration certificate of a political party, are considered by District Administrative Court of Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy asks the Verkhovna Rada to support the bill, which would reduce the powers of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv.

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) was unable to bring to court the head of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv Vovk.

Vovk considers the decision of the Anti-Corruption Court to bring him to court as illegal.

The High Anti-Corruption Court again permitted forceful bringing of Vovk to a hearing to choose a preventive measure.

He is suspected of creating a criminal organization with the aim of seizing state power and obstructing the activities of the High Qualification Commission of Judges (HQCJ).

