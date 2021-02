The Verkhovna Rada has identified the Revolution of Dignity as one of the key moments of the Ukrainian state and the expresser of the national idea of ​​freedom.

A total of 295 MPs voted for the adoption of the draft resolution No. 2739, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, the investigation of the crimes committed during the Revolution of Dignity must be completed and carried out effectively, the perpetrators must be brought to justice and brought to justice in a fair and impartial process, and further delay in this matter is unacceptable.

"Ukraine paid too high a price for liberation from the dictatorship and its civilizational choice - to be a part of Europe. Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred - Ukrainians and foreigners, gave their lives during the Revolution of Dignity, defending the ideals of democracy, defending human rights and freedoms, the European future of Ukraine. The memory of their heroic deed is part of the history of the nation state," reads the appendix of the draft resolution.

According to the document, a person, his life and health, honor and dignity, inviolability and security are recognized by the Constitution of Ukraine as the highest social value, acts of humiliation of human dignity that took place six years ago on Maidan Nezalezhnosti in Kyiv, as well as in other places of the capital and different cities, townships and villages across the country should not be repeated.

The Verkhovna Rada declares that the usurpation of power by one of its branches, a party or an individual official is absolutely unacceptable, which causes long-term grave consequences, and the tragic events of the Revolution of Dignity, the annexation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, as well as the ongoing armed aggression of Russia and its occupation of individual districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions occurred not least as a result of the policy of Viktor Yanukovych and the criminal regime he formed, which was supported by Russia and acted contrary to the national interests of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, students of the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy National University are asking Minister of Education and Science Serhii Shkarlet to appeal against the court's decision to revise history textbooks because of an inaccurate description of the events of the Revolution of Dignity 2013-2014.

The Kyiv District Administrative Court ordered the Ministry of Education and Science to ensure the revision of history textbooks for grades 5 and 11, published in 2018 and 2019, due to an inaccurate description of the events of the Revolution of Dignity.

In June 2020, investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation served in absentia a former employee of the Berkut special division with the suspicion of the deliberate murder of activists of protest actions on Maidan Nezalezhnosti in 2013-2014.

