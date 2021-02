The Ministry of Health has launched an information portal dedicated to coronavirus vaccination in Ukraine.

The Ministry of Health has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ministry of Health, together with partners, has launched a standalone information portal on vaccination against COVID-19. The portal is the official source of information where one can learn about the stages and target groups for vaccination, which vaccines will be used and how the vaccination process itself will take place in Ukraine," it says.

The portal will also include tables with statistics on the progress of the vaccination campaign in the country.

All data on the portal will be updated in a mode that is close to real time one.

According to the report, information support for the portal will be provided by the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organization.

"This is the first version of the portal with basic information for citizens, in particular with settings for people with visual impairments. By the end of February, the functionality of the portal will be expanded with additional sections and a mobile version. After the update, the site will be divided into two parts. One will contain information for a wide audience, and the second - specialized information for medical workers," Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 9, the Ministry of Health announced its intention to launch a portal on vaccination against coronavirus in the near future.

On February 16, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 4,286 over February 15 to 1,280,904, and the number of deaths increased by 147 over February 15 to 24,689; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 36.4%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 2%.

According to the report, as of the morning of February 17, a total of 1,280,904 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 24,689 fatal cases; 1,128,895 people had recovered.

On February 16, 4,286 new disease cases were recorded, 147 people died, and 6,189 people recovered.

As of the morning of February 17, the overall number of those staying ill with the Covid-19 (without the recovered and died) made 127,320, down 1.4% over February 16.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (132,834), Odesa region (83,684), and Kharkiv region (80,827).

